UPDATE 1-Austria's Conwert to appoint new CEO in fourth quarter

VIENNA, July 24 (Reuters) - Austrian property group Conwert said it planned to appoint a new chief executive and that Johannes Meran, who effectively runs the company, would step back from operations.

Conwert said on Wednesday it was searching for a CEO to take up his post in the fourth quarter, and that Meran, who has been in charge for two years, would continue to chair the administrative board.

Meran’s dual role had attracted criticism given the risks to corporate governance. The company’s biggest shareholder, ex-Strabag CEO Hans Peter Haselsteiner, had said he was unhappy with Conwert’s corporate structure.

Meran said his decision to step back was due to the fact that he had concluded his mission to focus the company on residential property management in Germany, clean up the balance sheet and set Conwert on the road to profitability.

“We will have reached the main milestones by the end of the year and are now looking for a suitable CEO,” Meran said in a statement. “I am not available for the CEO position. My aim is to retire from the daily operations of Conwert by October 2013.”

Conwert shares were down 0.7 percent at 7.98 euros by 0722 GMT, underperforming an index of European real estate companies , which was down 0.2 percent.

Conwert bought a majority stake in German housing group Kommunale Wohnen in December. It doubled its pretax profit to 12 million euros ($16 million) in the first quarter as higher occupancy rates boosted rental income. ($1 = 0.7565 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)