Austria property firm Conwert's CEO to leave early - newspaper
April 28, 2015 / 2:01 PM / 2 years ago

Austria property firm Conwert's CEO to leave early - newspaper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, April 28 (Reuters) - Austrian property company Conwert’s chief executive will leave his post before the end of his term, Austrian newspaper Der Kurier said on Tuesday citing unnamed sources.

Clemens Schneider’s term started last February and was due to end at the end of 2018. The newspaper did not say when he would leave. Conwert had no immediate answer to Reuters’ written and phone requests for comment on the report.

Conwert fended off a hostile takeover bid by German rival Deutsche Wohnen this month, against the will of Conwert’s biggest shareholder, the Haselsteiner Familienstiftung, which hold around a quarter of the stock.

Hans Peter Haselsteiner, head of the Haselsteiner family, was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; editing by Susan Thomas)

