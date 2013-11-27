FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Conwert appoints new CEO as Meran leaves company
November 27, 2013 / 1:11 PM / 4 years ago

Conwert appoints new CEO as Meran leaves company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Austrian real-estate group Conwert appointed railways manager Clemens Schneider as its new chief executive and said administrative board chief Johannes Meran would leave the firm.

Schneider is currently Austria’s Rail-Holding AG, the owner of the Westbahn private long-distance rail and bus operator, and will start as Conwert CEO on Feb. 1 2014, Conwert said in a statement on Wednesday.

Meran, who currently runs Conwert, will step back from day-to-day operations as planned and will leave the company at its annual shareholders’ meeting on May 7 2014.

Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Louise Heavens

