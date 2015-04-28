FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Conwert in talks with CEO Schneider about his resignation
April 28, 2015 / 3:21 PM / 2 years ago

Conwert in talks with CEO Schneider about his resignation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, April 28 (Reuters) - Austria property group Conwert’s administrative board is in advanced talks with Chief Executive Clemens Schneider about his early resignation due to different views on the company’s strategy, it said on Tuesday.

Schneider’s term started in February 2014 and was due to end at the end of 2018. Conwert fended off a hostile takeover bid by German rival Deutsche Wohnen this month, against the will of Conwert’s biggest shareholder, the Haselsteiner family, which holds around a quarter of the stock. (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Michael Shields)

