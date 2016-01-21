FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Conwert expects to get 350 mln eur from asset sales in 2016
January 21, 2016

Conwert expects to get 350 mln eur from asset sales in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Austrian real estate company Conwert expects to earn between 300 million euros ($327.4 million) and 350 million this year from shedding properties that do not fit within the areas it wants to focus on, it said on Thursday.

Conwert’s core areas of interest are residential properties in Austria and Germany. Last year, it shed assets in the Czech Republic and commercial properties for around 230 million euros. ($1 = 0.9163 euros) (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; editing by Francois Murphy)

