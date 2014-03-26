Conwert proposes 10 cent dividend

VIENNA, March 26 (Reuters) - Austrian property group Conwert proposed paying a 10 cent per share dividend on 2013 results, half of what it had said last March was likely.

“In light of the group profit a dividend of 0.10 euro per share will be proposed to shareholders at the next ordinary annual general meeting on May 7, 2014. This translates into 8.3 million euros ($11.44 million) based on the current number of shares outstanding,” it said in a statement late on Tuesday.

The company had said last March it should be able to pay at least 0.20 euros per share for 2013.