Conwert selling Czech, Slovak assets
December 12, 2014 / 8:17 AM / 3 years ago

Conwert selling Czech, Slovak assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Austrian property group Conwert has agreed to sell its entire Czech portfolio and most of its assets in Slovakia as it sharpens its focus on Germany and Austria, it said on Friday.

The combined transaction volume is 48.5 million euros ($60 million), in line with the amounts on Conwert’s books, it said without naming the local buyers.

“With the sale of this major part of the portfolio in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, we have achieved a very significant step in streamlining the portfolio in Eastern Europe in 2014,” Chief Executive Clemens Schneider said in a statement.

The Slovakian property sale is likely to close before the end of 2014, while the closing of the sale of the Czech portfolio is expected by the third quarter 2015, so Conwert would still collect rental income during this period. ($1 = 0.8062 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by David Clarke)

