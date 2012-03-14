FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 14, 2012 / 4:21 PM / in 6 years

Haselsteiner foundation boosts stake in Conwert

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, March 14 (Reuters) - Strabag SE Chief Executive Hans-Peter Haselsteiner’s private family foundation will take control of a nearly 20 percent stake in Austrian real estate group Conwert held by Petrus Advisers, Petrus said.

It said the HSPS foundation would buy 76 percent of the voting rights in the stake, which Petrus has held since 2010 on behalf of several silent partners, including the foundation.

It gave no financial terms for the transaction.

“HFPS plans to increase its stake in Conwert and hold it as a lasting family investment,” Petrus said on Wednesday.

Haselsteiner was not immediately available for comment.

Conwert shares rose 2.3 percent to 8.585 euros by 1615 GMT. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Holmes)

