Haselsteiner seeks blocking minority in Conwert-APA
#Financials
March 23, 2012 / 12:15 PM / in 6 years

Haselsteiner seeks blocking minority in Conwert-APA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, March 23 (Reuters) - Industrialist Hans-Peter Haselsteiner’s family foundation intends to get a blocking minority stake in Austrian real estate group Conwert, the APA news agency quoted him as saying on Friday.

The foundation has agreed to take control of a stake in Conwert held by Petrus Advisers, Petrus said last week, adding the HSPS foundation planned to increase its stake in Conwert.

“The Haselsteiner Familien Privatstiftung in the meantime has bought a further 3.3 percent stake in Conwert and will increase its stake above 25 percent,” Haselsteiner was quoted as saying on Friday.

He had declined comment last week.

Conwert shares eased 1 percent to 8.61 euros by 1157 GMT. (Reporting by Michael Shields. Editing by Jane Merriman)

