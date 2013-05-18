FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shareholder wants Conwert structure revamp-paper
#Credit Markets
May 18, 2013

Shareholder wants Conwert structure revamp-paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, May 18 (Reuters) - Conwert investor Hans Peter Haselsteiner plans to call a special shareholder meeting to change the Austrian property group’s corporate structure so its supervisory board has less say in operations, he told a newspaper.

Haselsteiner, whose family foundation owns 24.4 percent of Conwert, told Der Standard in an interview printed on Saturday that the group’s Societe Europeenne (SE) form was “not ideal”. He preferred having an independent executive board.

He said he would like a seat on the supervisory board. “That is an option but I would not want to be chairman,” he added. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Holmes)

