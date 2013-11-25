EARNINGS SURVEY-Conwert Q3 rental income seen up 18 percent

VIENNA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - * Conwert Q3 results * Due Nov. 27, 0600 GMT * Rental income seen up 18 percent at 56 million euros Estimates for the results were collected Aug. 28-Nov. 25 Figures in millions of euros except for dividends and EPS in euros. Q3 Yr Chan Mean Media High Low No ago ge% Prev. n Q Rental income 56.0 56.1 57.0 55.0 3 47.5 17.9 56.8 EBITDA 26.9 26.8 29.2 24.8 3 23.0 17.0 34.5 EBIT 27.9 26.5 32.9 24.4 3 31.5 -11.4 34.6 FFO II 8.90 10.0 10.1 6.60 3 3.40 161.8 23.8 FFO II per 0.11 0.12 0.12 0.08 3 0.05 120.0 0.28 share Data provided by Inquiry Financial Europe AB (www.consensusestimates.com) Estimates from: Baader Bank, Erste Bank, JP Morgan, Kepler Cheuvreux (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan)