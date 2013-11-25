FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EARNINGS SURVEY-Conwert Q3 rental income seen up 18 percent
November 25, 2013 / 2:56 PM / 4 years ago

EARNINGS SURVEY-Conwert Q3 rental income seen up 18 percent

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VIENNA, Nov 25 (Reuters) -    * Conwert Q3 results
    * Due Nov. 27, 0600 GMT
    * Rental income seen up 18 percent at 56 million euros
    
    Estimates for the results were collected Aug. 28-Nov. 25
    Figures in millions of euros except for dividends and EPS in euros.
    
                Q3                                                 
                                                   Yr   Chan       
                 Mean  Media   High    Low  No    ago    ge%  Prev.
                           n                                      Q
 Rental income   56.0   56.1   57.0   55.0   3   47.5   17.9   56.8
 EBITDA          26.9   26.8   29.2   24.8   3   23.0   17.0   34.5
 EBIT            27.9   26.5   32.9   24.4   3   31.5  -11.4   34.6
 FFO II          8.90   10.0   10.1   6.60   3   3.40  161.8   23.8
 FFO II per      0.11   0.12   0.12   0.08   3   0.05  120.0   0.28
 share                                                        
 Data provided by Inquiry Financial Europe AB (www.consensusestimates.com) 
 Estimates from: Baader Bank, Erste Bank, JP Morgan, Kepler Cheuvreux
 

 (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan)

