Adler buys Sagi's 25 pct stake in Conwert in 285 mln euro deal
August 17, 2015 / 1:57 PM / 2 years ago

Adler buys Sagi's 25 pct stake in Conwert in 285 mln euro deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Aug 17 (Reuters) - German real estate company Adler has bought Israeli investor Teddy Sagi’s 24.8 percent stake in Austrian peer Conwert in a deal worth around 285 million euros ($316 million), Adler said on Monday.

Sagi had acquired the stake only in May through his MountainPeak vehicle.

“Adler Real Estate ... has acquired all the shares in MountainPeak Trading Limited for a total consideration of around 285 million euros,” it said. ($1 = 0.9013 euros) (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Michael Shields)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
