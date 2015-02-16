FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cube Invest says 11.50 eur Conwert offer not fair value
February 16, 2015 / 7:57 AM / 3 years ago

Cube Invest says 11.50 eur Conwert offer not fair value

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Activist investment firm Cube Invest said Deutsche Wohnnen’s 11.50 euro per share offer for Austrian property group Conwert did not reflect in any way the target’s fair value although Cube welcomed the arrival of a professional real estate investor.

Cube, led by maverick investor Alexander Proschofsky, said in a statement it would continue a lawsuit it filed last year challenging resolutions Conwert passed at its annual meeting in May, when Cube had a stake of around 1.5 percent. (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Thomas Atkins)

