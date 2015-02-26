FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Conwert investor Fidelity says cannot accept Deutsche Wohnen offer-report
February 26, 2015 / 6:21 AM / 3 years ago

Conwert investor Fidelity says cannot accept Deutsche Wohnen offer-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Fidelity Worldwide Investment finds a Deutsche Wohnen offer to take over just over half of Austrian property group Conwert substantially too low to sell its 8 percent stake, an Austrian newspaper reported on Thursday.

“The takeover offer at 11.50 euros per share is substantially too low from our view... We cannot accept it,” Austrian newspaper Wirtschaftsblatt quoted Alex Wright, portfolio manager at Fidelity, as saying.

Other shareholders have also said the offer is too low. (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

