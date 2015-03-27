FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Conwert board says Deutsche Wohnen bid price inadequate
March 27, 2015 / 2:06 PM / 2 years ago

Conwert board says Deutsche Wohnen bid price inadequate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, March 27 (Reuters) - Austrian property group Conwert said on Friday its administrative board had concluded that Deutsche Wohnen’s 11.50 euro per share takeover bid was “inadequate”.

“With regard to the offer price, the Administrative Board has reached the conclusion that the stand-alone value of the business per Conwert share, i.e. the value of the business without taking into account any synergies, is already above the offer price offered by the bidder,” Conwert said in a statement.

“Therefore, Conwert’s Administrative Board has come to the conclusion that, as far as the price offered by the bidder is concerned, the offer price is inadequate. This view is also supported by an inadequacy opinion issued by J.P. Morgan,” it said.

The share was up 0.1 pecent at 11.665 euros by 1400 GMT. (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by David Clarke)

