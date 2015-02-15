FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Wohnen plans takeover offer for Conwert -sources
February 15, 2015 / 5:11 PM / 3 years ago

Deutsche Wohnen plans takeover offer for Conwert -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA/FRANKFURT, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Germany’s Deutsche Wohnen is planning to make an offer to acquire Austrian real estate company Conwert, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Sunday.

The plans are to be made public on Monday, the people said. They added that Deutsche Wohnen was still in the process of hammering out final details with authorities.

Deutsche Wohnen and Conwert could not immediately be reached for comment outside business hours. (Reporting by Angelika Gruber and Kathrin Jones; Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

