Deutsche Wohnen plans takeover offer for Conwert -sources

VIENNA/FRANKFURT, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Germany’s Deutsche Wohnen is planning to make an offer to acquire Austrian real estate company Conwert, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Sunday.

The plans are to be made public on Monday, the people said. They added that Deutsche Wohnen was still in the process of hammering out final details with authorities.

Deutsche Wohnen and Conwert could not immediately be reached for comment outside business hours. (Reporting by Angelika Gruber and Kathrin Jones; Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Kevin Liffey)