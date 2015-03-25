FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Conwert says remains neutral on Deutsche Wohnen takeover offer
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
Myanmar
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
Future of Money
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 25, 2015 / 9:37 AM / 2 years ago

Conwert says remains neutral on Deutsche Wohnen takeover offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, March 25 (Reuters) - Conwert will take a neutral stance on Deutsche Wohnen’s 1.2 billion euro ($1.3 billion) takeover offer, it said on Wednesday.

The Austrian real estate company had said on Tuesday that the offer does not adequately reflect its outlook for this and next year.

“Yesterday’s interpretation that we are against the offer is not right. We will act neutrally,” said Kerstin Gelbmann, chairwoman of Conwert’s administrative board.

“Yes, we think that our standalone company value is higher, yes we think that synergies were not reflected (in the offer), but we cannot predict how the share price will develop if the offer ceases to exist.” (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.