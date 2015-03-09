Conwert appoints JP Morgan to evaluate Deutsche Wohnen takeover offer

VIENNA, March 9 (Reuters) - JP Morgan will advise Austria’s Conwert on a takeover offer announced by German rival Deutsche Wohnen for 11.50 euros ($12) per share, the property company said on Monday.

Conwert’s shareholders are split on the offer.

“The administrative Board will ...take adequate account of the interests of the shareholders of Conwert, and what the probable effects of the offer would be on Conwert based on the strategic plans of Deutsche Wohnen,” Conwert said.