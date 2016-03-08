FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Austria's takeover commission to investigate Adler approach on Conwert
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 8, 2016 / 1:28 PM / a year ago

Austria's takeover commission to investigate Adler approach on Conwert

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, March 8 (Reuters) - Austria’s takeover commission said on Tuesday it was investigating whether shareholders in property group Conwert, which include Adler Real Estate and Petrus Advisers LLP, violated an obligation to publish a takeover offer.

It was examining whether the shareholders qualify as parties acting in concert, looking in particular at possible collusion relating to one transaction in 2015 and in the build-up to an extraordinary Conwert shareholders meeting on March 17, the regulator said.

Adler, Conwert’s largest single shareholder with a 22.4 percent stake, said last week that it did not plan a hostile bid for Conwert.

Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.