FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Austrian authorities give green light for Vonovia-Conwert merger
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 28, 2016 / 11:36 AM / 10 months ago

Austrian authorities give green light for Vonovia-Conwert merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The Austrian competition authority has approved the takeover of Austrian property firm Conwert by Germany's biggest residential real estate company Vonovia, the German company said in a statement on Friday.

The purchase, worth around 2.9 billion euros ($3.2 billion)including debt, will create a group with 367,000 flats across Germany and the Austrian capital Vienna, up from its current 340,000.

Europe's property sector has seen a flurry of deals, with low interest rates prompting investors to pour more cash into real estate in search of higher returns and companies looking to bulk up.

$1 = 0.9161 euros Reporting by Tina Bellon; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.