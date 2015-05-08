FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Conwert CEO Schneider exits, CFO takes over until new CEO found
May 8, 2015

Conwert CEO Schneider exits, CFO takes over until new CEO found

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, May 8 (Reuters) - The administrative board of Austrian property group Conwert unanimously decided to end Chief Executive Clemens Schneider’s mandate with immediate effect, the company said on Friday.

The administrative board had been in talks with Schneider about his early exit after Conwert fended off a hostile takeover bid by German rival Deutsche Wohnen last month, against the will of Conwert’s biggest shareholder, the Haselsteiner family, which holds around a quarter of the stock.

Chief Financial Officer Thomas Doll will take over Schneider’s role until a new CEO is appointed. Conwert’s shares jumped more than 5 percent on Friday. Austrian newspaper Der Standard, without citing sources, reported that the Haselsteiner foundation had sold its share.

Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
