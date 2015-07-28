FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Conwert names Wolfgang Beck new CEO
July 28, 2015 / 9:06 AM / 2 years ago

Conwert names Wolfgang Beck new CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 28 (Reuters) - Austrian property company Conwert on Tuesday named Wolfgang Beck, a manager at German peer Deutsche Annington as its new chief executive as of September 1.

Beck, who had been touted for the top job, succeeds Clemens Schneider, who was ousted in May after fending off a hostile takeover bid against the will of Conwert’s biggest shareholder, the Haselsteiner family.

Since then, the family has sold its stock to MountainPeak Trading, controlled by Israeli billionaire Teddy Sagi. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

