VIENNA, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Activist shareholder Alexander Proschofsky and his ally Peter Hohlbein will join Austrian property group Conwert’s administrative board, Conwert said on Wednesday.

Last month Conwert said board members Martina Postl, Alexander Schoeller and Phillip Burns would resign by Nov. 17 following a challenge spearheaded by Proschofsky against the current composition of the body. (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Francois Murphy)