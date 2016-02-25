FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fidelity backs Conwert in power struggle with Adler
February 25, 2016 / 11:53 AM / 2 years ago

Fidelity backs Conwert in power struggle with Adler

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Austrian property group Conwert , which is trying to fend off an attempt by major shareholder Adler Real Estate to increase its influence within the company, received support on Thursday from its second-largest shareholder.

American asset manager Fidelity International, which holds 7.8 percent of Conwert’s stock, according to Thomson Reuters data, said it fully supports the current Conwert management.

In a letter seen by Reuters, the asset manager said it intended to vote at an extraordinary shareholders’ meeting on March 17 “in support of the existing directors of Conwert and against the election of the three new directors being proposed by Adler Real Estate”. (Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich and Kirsti Knolle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
