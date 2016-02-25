Conwert bows to Adler request for shareholders' meeting

VIENNA, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Austrian property group Conwert said on Thursday it had accepted a request by its major shareholder Adler Real Estate and sent out an invitation for a shareholders’ meeting on March 17.

The German company, Conwert’s largest single shareholder with a 22.4 percent stake, wants three of the four members of the board of directors replaced by candidates of its choosing, strengthening its influence over the Austrian group.

Conwert has described Adler’s call as hostile to other shareholders. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by David Holmes)