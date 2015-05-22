FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MountainPeak pushes for shakeup at Austria's Conwert
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 22, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

MountainPeak pushes for shakeup at Austria's Conwert

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, May 22 (Reuters) - Conwert’s new main shareholder proposed a governance shakeup at the Austrian property group that it said could boost the group’s value and stabilise its operations.

MountainPeak Trading, controlled by investor Teddy Sagi, proposed two new members of Conwert’s supervisory board and said it would consider Round Hill Capital’s Ben Lehrecke as a “suitable independent CEO of Conwert”.

It said in a statement that Conwert should focus on enhancing growth in funds from operations (FFO), optimise its capital structure, slash costs and streamline its portfolio.

Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.