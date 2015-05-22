FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sagi spokesman mum on Conwert stake plans
May 22, 2015 / 7:41 AM / 2 years ago

Sagi spokesman mum on Conwert stake plans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, May 22 (Reuters) - A spokesman for Teddy Sagi’s investment vehicle MountainPeak Trading declined comment on the current size of the investor’s stake in Austrian property group Conwert or whether he planned to increase his holding.

Sagi’s MountainPeak Trading Ltd bought a 24.8 stake in Conwert from the Haselsteiner Family Foundation and Albona Ltd this month after a takeover bid from Deutsche Wohnen fell through. There has been media speculation in Austria that he was increasing his stake.

Reporting by Angelika Gruber, Editing by Michael Shields

