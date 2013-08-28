FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Austrian property group Conwert raises full-year targets
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 28, 2013 / 6:21 AM / 4 years ago

Austrian property group Conwert raises full-year targets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Austrian real estate group Conwert raised its full-year targets on Wednesday after reporting record first-half results that were boosted by rental income.

Conwert said it now aims to make 36 million euros ($48 million) from operations before sales (FFO1), up from its previous target of 25 million euros, excluding restructuring charges of 3-5 million euros in the second half.

The company, which is switching focus from buying and selling real estate to managing residential property, released preliminary first-half results last week.

Conwert also said that it now expects an improved sales return of 7-9 percent above property book values this year, up from its previous forecast of 0-5 percent. ($1 = 0.7466 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.