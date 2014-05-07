UPDATE 1-Conwert shareholders reject rebel investor for board

* AGM rejects Proschofsky and co-candidate Hohlbein

* Company says offer for German portfolio not good enough

* Shares fall 2.9 percent (Adds details on German business, stormy meeting, background)

By Georgina Prodhan and Angelika Gruber

VIENNA, May 7 (Reuters) - Rebel investor Alexander Proschofsky narrowly failed in a bid to join the administrative board of Austrian property firm Conwert on Wednesday, thwarting his ambitions to bring about a change in corporate culture.

Proschofsky had promised to mitigate the influence of major shareholder Hans Peter Haselsteiner, a powerful Austrian industrialist, and bring more transparency to the company, which has been through upheavals in its portfolio and personnel.

In a close election that went to a second round, Proschofsky won fewer shareholder votes than the company’s preferred candidate, venture capitalist Martina Postl, Conwert said.

Proschofsky had won 46.9 percent in the first round, against Postl’s 49.5 percent.

Conwert shares fell 2.9 percent to 9.90 euros by 1438 GMT, The company also told shareholders it rejected an offer for its German portfolio, the majority of its business.

One Proschofsky supporter who said he owned 6.5 percent of Conwert together with his two sons, whose votes he had wanted to cast, was banned from voting because the company said he had failed to make an official notification of their combined stake.

“This is war!” one shareholder shouted during the turbulent meeting that at times threatened to descend into chaos.

The Proschofsky supporter, Karl Ehlerding - who sold a large German property portfolio to Conwert last year - told Reuters he was considering legal action to force a new AGM to be held.

Proschofky told Reuters after the vote: “I‘m a bit shocked.” He criticised the voting method, which he said discriminated against absent international shareholders who had backed him but could not vote in the second round.

The meeting’s chairwoman said she was obliged to comply with Austrian corporate law.

Shareholders also rejected Proschofsky’s candidate for a second vacant post on the board, Berlin property consultant Peter Hohlbein, in favour of company candidate Alexander Schoeller, an insolvency lawyer.

GERMAN OFFER

Conwert this year appointed a new chief executive, Clemens Schneider, to take charge of the company from Johannes Meran, whose double role as effective management chief as well as head of the administrative board had been criticised.

Meran submitted an offer for Conwert’s German portfolio immediately after leaving the company in March.

Schneider told shareholders on Wednesday he did not intend to pursue the non-binding offer, whose price of 750 to 800 million euros ($1.04 to $1.11 billion) he said matched the worth of the German assets only at face value.

“The offer... is not as great as it perhaps looks,” he said, because effects from a sale on the value of the company’s swap portfolio and on its tax position would reduce the effective value of the bid to 25 percent below net asset value (NAV).

He later told Reuters that Conwert would talk to Meran about the offer but that it was not good enough as it stood.

Conwert trades at a discount of about a third to NAV, underperforming its peers, partly because of continual corporate governance disputes, in which Haselsteiner is accused of staffing important positions with people close to him.

Haselsteiner, who owns 24 percent of Conwert, does not comment on the accusations, referring reporters to the company.

Conwert says it wants to concentrate on its German and Austrian residential portfolios and eliminate its position in other markets, mostly in eastern Europe, and commercial assets.

It has made large writedowns of its assets and cut costs radically over the past year, reducing its staff to 518 by the end of 2013 from 713 a year earlier. ($1 = 0.7177 Euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Keiron Henderson and Michael Shields)