Conwert boosts Q3 FFO, confirms outlook
#Financials
November 25, 2014 / 11:07 PM / 3 years ago

Conwert boosts Q3 FFO, confirms outlook

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VIENNA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Austrian property group Conwert boosted recurring income to 10.2 million euros ($12.7 million) in the third quarter and confirmed its 2014 guidance on Tuesday.

Funds from operations before sales income and one-off costs - a key performance indicator dubbed FFO I - advanced from 9.8 million euros in the year-earlier quarter. That brought nine-month FFO I to 25.6 million.

It stuck to predictions of 2014 FFO I at over 30 million euros and at 40 million in 2015.

Conwert, which is trying to shed eastern European assets to concentrate on more stable income from western Europe, is aiming for 80 percent of its portfolio to be in Germany and 20 percent in Austria by the end of next year.

“We still have a lot of work ahead before the end of the year to expedite our portfolio streamlining. I am, however, optimistic that we will manage to take a major step forward in optimising our portfolio in the current year,” Chief Executive Clemens Schneider said in a statement.

He said measures to cut costs should help reduce net finance costs in the coming quarters significantly.

1 US dollar = 0.8017 euro Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Ruth Pitchford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
