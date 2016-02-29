UPDATE 1-Conwert beats own 2015 guidance amid power struggle

* Preliminary 2015 FFO I up 50 pct at more than 52 mln eur

* Guidance was 48 million euros

* Big shareholder aims to overhaul management on March 17 (Adds CEO comment, background)

VIENNA, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Austrian property group Conwert said on Monday its 2015 earnings exceeded its own guidance, announcing preliminary figures early and ahead of a shareholder meeting on March 17 that is to decide about a proposed management overhaul.

Conwert’s funds from operations, before sales income and one-off effects (FFO I), jumped about 50 percent to more than 52 million euros, which exceeded its forecast of 48 million, Conwert said.

On earnings a third above 2014 levels, Conwert reduced its vacancy rate to 6.6 percent at the end of last year from almost 10 percent a year earlier.

It also cut its average interest costs - which investors had criticised as too high before Wolfgang Beck’s appointment as chief executive last year - to 2.3 percent.

“We will continue along this path in 2016,” Beck said in a statement.

The preliminary results came days after Conwert recommended to investors that they fight against an attempt by its biggest shareholder, Adler Real Estate, which owns just over a fifth of the Austrian group, to increase its influence.

Adler wants to replace three of the four members of Conwert’s board of directors with managers of its own choosing.

Conwert is due to release final full-year results on March 23. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; editing by Francois Murphy)