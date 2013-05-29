Austria's Conwert increases rental income by 21 pct

VIENNA, May 29 (Reuters) - Austrian property group Conwert increased rental income by 21 percent in the first quarter as it continued to focus on residential property management, it said on Wednesday.

Total revenues fell 2 percent to 89 million euros ($114 million) as the company sold fewer properties, and pretax profit more than doubled to 12 million euros.

Conwert said it had raised its share in Germany’s Kommunale Wohnen, a Hamburg-based residential property company, to 75.7 percent, and the integration was going smoothly. ($1 = 0.7779 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Michael Shields)