Austria's Conwert increases rental income by 21 pct
May 29, 2013 / 6:22 AM / 4 years ago

Austria's Conwert increases rental income by 21 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, May 29 (Reuters) - Austrian property group Conwert increased rental income by 21 percent in the first quarter as it continued to focus on residential property management, it said on Wednesday.

Total revenues fell 2 percent to 89 million euros ($114 million) as the company sold fewer properties, and pretax profit more than doubled to 12 million euros.

Conwert said it had raised its share in Germany’s Kommunale Wohnen, a Hamburg-based residential property company, to 75.7 percent, and the integration was going smoothly. ($1 = 0.7779 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Michael Shields)

