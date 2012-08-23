FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 23, 2012 / 7:31 AM / 5 years ago

Conwert boosts pretax profit 45 pct thanks to cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Austrian property group Conwert boosted its first-half pretax profit by 45 percent and stuck to its full-year targets as cost cuts and efficiency measures outweighed lower sales and rental income.

Conwert, which is is restructuring its portfolio, also said it was weighing a tender offer to holders of its 1.5 percent convertible bond, which would be a de facto extention of the bond’s maturity and would allow Conwert some flexibility.

Pretax profit for the first half rose to 18 million euros ($22 million), Conwert said on Thursday. The company kept its targets of making 50 million euros in 2012 pretax profit and 450 million euros in sales proceeds. ($1 = 0.8021 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Michael Shields)

