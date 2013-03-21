FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Goodwill write-off pushes Conwert to 58 mln euro loss in 2012
March 21, 2013 / 7:31 AM / in 5 years

Goodwill write-off pushes Conwert to 58 mln euro loss in 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, March 21 (Reuters) - Austrian property group Conwert posted a loss of 58 million euros ($75 million) after interest and tax for 2012 after taking a goodwill write-off on future sales margins.

Conwert, which is repositioning itself as a rental property manager and reducing its sales business, wrote down 115 million euros on future sales and 3 million on customer and management relationships, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The group said it was looking for acquisitions in large German cities in a range of 50-200 million euros, and it expected to resume paying a dividend next year on its 2013 results. ($1 = 0.7722 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan. Editing by Jane Merriman)

