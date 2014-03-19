FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austria's Conwert says hits 2013 targets
March 19, 2014 / 5:26 PM / 4 years ago

Austria's Conwert says hits 2013 targets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, March 19 (Reuters) - Austrian property group Conwert Immobilien said on Wednesday it had hit its 2013 financial targets based on preliminary results.

It put a measure of sustainable cash flow, known as FFO I, at 36.2 million euros ($50.4 million) less one-off items of 5.8 million versus guidance of 36.0 million less one-off items of 3-5 million.

It generated earnings before tax (EBT) of 48.7 million excluding one-off items of 5.8 million. “Taking the one-off items into account the result is in the expected range,” it said, citing management guidance of 50-55 million.

Final full-year results for 2013 are due on March 26.

$1 = 0.7189 Euros Reporting by Michael Shields. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
