Conwert confirms 2012 targets; Co-CEO Kelber leaves
November 22, 2012 / 6:51 AM / 5 years ago

Conwert confirms 2012 targets; Co-CEO Kelber leaves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Austrian property group Conwert reiterated its full-year targets after pretax profit leapt to 24 million euros ($31 million) in the first nine months from 3 million a year ago on cost cuts.

Conwert also said on Thursday Franz Juergen Kelber, one of its two executive directors, would not stay beyond the Dec. 14 end of his contract and a successor should be found by the first quarter of 2013.

Nine-month revenue fell 39 percent to 417 million euros, as sale proceeds fell 49 percent in slower markets and rental income fell 11 percent as the company had less property.

Conwert, focusing on its core Austrian and German markets and reducing its presence in eastern Europe, is targeting pretax profit of 50 million euros and sale proceeds of 450 million for the full year. ($1 = 0.7801 euro) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Dan Lalor)

