Conwert says interest swap charges to hit Q1
May 14, 2014 / 11:23 AM / 3 years ago

Conwert says interest swap charges to hit Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, May 14 (Reuters) - Austrian property group Conwert said it would make a first-quarter loss of about 5.9 million euros ($8.1 million) as it would take a bigger hit from interest rate swaps.

Conwert said on Wednesday the non-cash impact would be around 18 million euros, mainly from interest rate swaps, almost four times the 5 million euros in non-cash negative effects it had a year earlier.

Conwert is due to publish first-quarter results on May 28. ($1 = 0.7296 Euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Michael Shields)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
