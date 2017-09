Aug 26 (Reuters) - conwert Immobilien Invest SE : * Says FFO i at EUR15.4 mn in first half 2014 * Says FFO i guidance for 2014 at over EUR30 mn and EUR40 mn for 2015 * Says H1 like-for-like rental income rises by 2.6% * Says continues to forecast sales revenues of EUR150-200 mn for the full year

