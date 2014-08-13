FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Conzzeta H1 net revenues of CHF 554 million
August 13, 2014 / 5:16 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Conzzeta H1 net revenues of CHF 554 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Conzzeta AG : * Says H1 net revenues of CHF 554 million, corresponding to growth of around 3% * Says H1 operating result was CHF 28.3 million, giving an EBIT margin of 4.9% * Says H1 group profit increased by 7.6% over the previous year (CHF 21.6

million), reaching CHF 23.2 million * Says for the second half of 2014, Conzzeta expects market trends and

therefore results similar to those of the previous year * Says H1 equity ratio of 75.6% (previous year: 75.1%) * Says estimated impact of the ixmation divestment on the year-end results will

be of the order of CHF 25 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

