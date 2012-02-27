UPDATE 1-Cookson profit rises on developing markets boost

* Sales up 11 percent to 2.83 bln stg in line with views

* Pretax profit up 18 percent at 261.5 mln stg, beats views

* Sets final dividend of 14.50p, up 26 percent

* Sees mid-single digit global growth in core end-markets for 2012

LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - British industrial materials group Cookson reported 2011 profit above market estimates helped by strength at its two core divisons and its growing exposure to high-growth developing markets, and it signalled further growth this year.

“While the macro-economic outlook remains uncertain, customer feedback and third party indicators continue to point to mid-single digit global growth in our core end-markets for 2012,” the company said on Monday.

Cookson, whose products are used in the glass and solar industries as well as by steelmakers and foundries, said full-year pretax profit rose 18 percent to 261.5 million pounds ($414.6 million), beating consensus estimates of 250.8 million.

Sales rose 11 percent to 2.83 billion pounds, in line with estimates. Higher-growth developing countries now account for half of total group revenue, the company said.

Sales at the company’s engineered ceramics unit were up 13 percent, while revenue at Cookson’s perfomance materials unit was up 13 percent. The two units together account for nearly 90 percent of group sales.

Shares in the company closed at 670.5 pence on Friday in London, valuing the business at 1.85 billion pounds.