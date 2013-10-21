FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
URGENT-Co-op Group to cede control of bank to bondholders-sources
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 21, 2013 / 8:55 AM / 4 years ago

URGENT-Co-op Group to cede control of bank to bondholders-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The Co-operative Group will hand control of the Co-operative Bank to bondholders under new plans to plug a 1.5 billion pound ($2.4 billion) capital shortfall, two sources with knowledge of the plan told Reuters.

In a statement on Monday, Co-op Group said it expected many elements of an original plan set out in June to recapitalise the bank would be materially different under new proposals.

“The plan continues to evolve through the process of consultation and negotiation with bondholders,” it said.

Under the original proposals, bondholders would have seen their debt wiped out and replaced with new bonds and shares in the bank which would have been floated later in the year. The Co-op Group, a customer-owned foods-to-funeral conglomerate, would have retained a majority stake and control of the bank.

However, the Co-op’s plan met resistance from a group of bondholders, led by Moelis Group, who submitted an alternative plan giving them majority ownership of the bank.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.