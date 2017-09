LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The Co-operative Group said on Monday it will hold a stake of 30 percent in its banking arm after agreeing to relinquish control to bondholders in order to plug a 1.5 billion pound ($2.4 billion) capital shortfall.

In an interview on the bank’s website, Chief Executive Euan Sutherland said the group had reached an agreement in principle to save the bank.