FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Co-op Bank sells distressed property business for $247 million
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 1, 2014 / 9:55 AM / 3 years ago

Co-op Bank sells distressed property business for $247 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Britain’s Co-operative Bank said on Monday that it had sold its Illius Properties business to Salmon Real Estate for 157.5 million pounds ($247 million) as part of its plan to sell non-core assets and bolster its capital.

Illius purchases repossessed properties with the intention of selling them on at a profit.

Co-op Bank nearly collapsed last year and fell under the control of bondholders after a 1.5 billion pound capital shortfall was identified. Britain’s Times newspaper reported on Monday that it is set to fail the Bank of England’s stress test of eight leading lenders later this month.

1 US dollar = 0.6381 British pound Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Carolyn Cohn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.