Loan growth lifts Co-op Bank Kenya's nine-month profit
November 17, 2016 / 7:50 AM / a year ago

Loan growth lifts Co-op Bank Kenya's nine-month profit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NAIROBI, Nov 17 (Reuters) -

* Co-operative Bank of Kenya increased lending in the first nine months of this year by 10 percent, boosting its pretax profit by a quarter, it said on Thursday.

* The bank, which is mainly owned by co-operative societies of farmers and workers, said its pretax profit jumped 25.2 percent from the same period last year, to 15.2 billion shillings ($149.46 million).

* Its total income grew 21 percent, buoyed by a 29 percent surge in net interest income, to 32.3 billion shillings.

* The cost to income ratio improved to 47.1 percent at the end of September from 49.04 percent a year ago, the bank said, adding it was targeting 45.0 percent to boost earnings.

* Gideon Muriuki, the bank’s chief executive, attributed the improvement to cost-saving initiatives, including new service channels like mobile phone banking, which accounts for close to 90 percent of the bank’s transactions.

* Kenyan lenders are seeing mobile banking as one way of shoring up earnings, after the government capped commercial lending rates at 4 percentage points above the central bank rate in September.

* Co-operative Bank said it was also looking to increase non-interest income to more than 40 percent of the total from the current 31 percent, through products like trade financing.

* Kenya has the biggest co-operative movement in Africa with over 15 million members, Muriuki said. Co-operative Bank also operates in neighbouring South Sudan, through a joint venture with the government in Juba.

* “The bank’s regional expansion strategy will involve similar joint venture models in other countries notably Rwanda, Uganda, Tanzania and Ethiopia in the next five years,” it said. ($1 = 101.7000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Susan Fenton)

