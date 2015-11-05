FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya's Co-operative Bank's 9-month pretax profit rises 34 pct
November 5, 2015 / 6:01 AM / 2 years ago

Kenya's Co-operative Bank's 9-month pretax profit rises 34 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Co-operative Bank of Kenya Ltd reported a 34 percent rise in pretax profit for the first nine months of 2015, boosted by cost cutting that helped improve its cost-to-income ratio.

Pretax profit for the period was 12.2 billion shillings ($119.7 million) compared with 9.1 billion shillings a year earlier, Chief Executive Gideon Muriuki told an investor briefing on Thursday.

Full-year 2015 pretax profit is expected to be 28 to 35 percent higher than 2014, he said. ($1 = 101.9500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

