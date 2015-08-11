FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Co-Operative Bank escapes regulatory fine for past failings
August 11, 2015 / 6:17 AM / 2 years ago

Co-Operative Bank escapes regulatory fine for past failings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Co-operative Bank will not be fined for failings which helped push the bank to the brink of collapse before it was bailed out by bondholders, Britain’s financial regulator said on Tuesday.

The Financial Conduct Authority issued a public censure against the bank for breaching listing rules that require companies to ensure that information published is not misleading so that investors can make fully informed decisions.

The FCA also found that Co-op Bank fell short of its responsibility to be open with its regulators, one of the principles that regulated firms must abide by. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham, editing by Sinead Cruise)

