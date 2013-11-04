FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Co-op Bank CEO says will take 4 to 5 years to turn around lender
November 4, 2013 / 8:46 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Co-op Bank CEO says will take 4 to 5 years to turn around lender

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to say Co-op Bank CEO, not FD)

LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Co-op Bank’s chief executive said it will take 4 to 5 years to turn around the fortunes of the ethical lender following a 1.5 billion pound ($2.4 billion) rescue which has seen it fall under the control of bondholders.

“You can see by what’s happened to other banks, how long it’s taken to turn these things around. It’s going to take us 4 to 5 years to restructure the bank,” Niall Booker told reporters. ($1 = 0.6281 British pounds) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Laura Noonan)

