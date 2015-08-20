FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Co-Op Bank's losses nearly treble in first half of 2015
August 20, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

Co-Op Bank's losses nearly treble in first half of 2015

LONDON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Britain’s Co-operative Bank reported a near trebling of its losses in the first half of 2015, reflecting reduced income, losses on the sale of assets and an increase in costs.

Co-op Bank, which was on the brink of collapse before it was bailed out by its bondholders in 2013, said it made a loss of 204 million pounds ($320 million) in the first half, compared with a 77 million loss in the same period the year before.

$1 = 0.6380 pounds Reporting by Matt Scuffham, editing by Sinead Cruise

