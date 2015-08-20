Co-Op Bank's losses nearly treble in first half of 2015

LONDON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Britain’s Co-operative Bank reported a near trebling of its losses in the first half of 2015, reflecting reduced income, losses on the sale of assets and an increase in costs.

Co-op Bank, which was on the brink of collapse before it was bailed out by its bondholders in 2013, said it made a loss of 204 million pounds ($320 million) in the first half, compared with a 77 million loss in the same period the year before.