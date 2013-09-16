FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Co-op Bank bondholders submit alternative 1.5 bln stg recap plan
Sections
Featured
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 16, 2013 / 8:36 AM / 4 years ago

Co-op Bank bondholders submit alternative 1.5 bln stg recap plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - A group of bondholders in Britain’s Co-operative Bank on Monday proposed an alternative plan to recapitalise the mutual lender to that put forward by the group’s owner to fill a 1.5 billion pound ($2.4 billion) capital shortfall.

Moelis & Co. said it had recently submitted the recapitalisation proposal to Co-op Bank’s board of directors on behalf of a group of institutions owning approximately 43 percent of the bank’s lower Tier 2 bonds.

Britain’s regulator has said Co-op Bank needs to find 1.5 billion pounds to shore up its capital, and the group of bondholders said it can achieve that by the end of this year, mainly by converting subordinated bonds and preferred stock into Bank common stock.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.