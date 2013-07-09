FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Co-op bondholders call for PRA to review capital demand
July 9, 2013 / 8:16 AM / 4 years ago

Co-op bondholders call for PRA to review capital demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - Britain’s regulator should review the capital levels it has demanded of Co-op Bank and the rescue plan it has set out to plug a capital hole, the head of a campaign by the lender’s retail bondholders said on Tuesday.

Mark Taber, an investor who challenged a similar move by Bank of Ireland in 2011, said Britain’s Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) imposed “an arbitrary and putative” core capital requirement on Co-op Bank that implied it was systemically important - “which it clearly is not”.

The PRA last month said Co-op had a 1.5 billion pound ($2.24 billion) capital shortfall, and the bank’s parent, the Co-operative Group, is making bondholders swap their debt at a discount of at least 30 percent for new bonds and equity in the bank. Taber said more than 1,300 bondholders had been in touch with him since the PRA announcement.

